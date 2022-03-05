Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $37.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $39.11. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $123.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $136.00 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

AZO stock opened at $1,891.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,968.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,833.22. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,168.00 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 120.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,167.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

