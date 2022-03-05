Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.