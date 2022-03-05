QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 339 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Danaher by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,586. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

