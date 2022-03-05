QP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,095 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,095 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. 18,183,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $3,284,145. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

