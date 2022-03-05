QP Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 57.6% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 2,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,415. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

