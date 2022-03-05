Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Bernard Fried Sells 3,000 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.79 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

