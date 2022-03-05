Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne Sells 14,595 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanta Services alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44.

PWR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.