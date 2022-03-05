Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $82,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 25.1% during the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

