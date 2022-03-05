QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce $152.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.24 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $153.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $604.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 254,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $570.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.80.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.