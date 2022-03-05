R Dirk Allison Sells 1,432 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27.
Shares of ADUS stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
