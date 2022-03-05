R Dirk Allison Sells 1,432 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

