RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

