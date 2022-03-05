Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Update

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $142.06.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.