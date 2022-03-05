Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Shares Down 11.5%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) fell 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.61 and last traded at $64.61. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.
About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)
