Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

RTLR opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.54. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

