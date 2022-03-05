Raymond James Analysts Give Parkland (TSE:PKI) a C$52.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.09.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.47. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.