Raymond James Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$10.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.98.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

