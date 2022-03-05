Raymond James Lowers Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $13.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s previous close.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

HLMN stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.