Raymond James Trims Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Target Price to $25.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

