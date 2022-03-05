Raymond James Trims Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price to $27.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 95,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

