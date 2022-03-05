Raymond James Weighs in on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.
Shares of AY opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -669.23%.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
