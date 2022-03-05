Raymond James Weighs in on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of AY opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -669.23%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

