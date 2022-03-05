Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Reading International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

