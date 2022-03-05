Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,276,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,293 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 826,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 455,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 300,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Recharge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

