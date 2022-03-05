Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,107.78 or 0.99901201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00076889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00276687 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

