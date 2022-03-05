REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.
NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46.
In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
