REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

