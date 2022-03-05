Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

Shares of RGA opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.50. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

