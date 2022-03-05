Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rubicon Technology were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.
