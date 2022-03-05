Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

GFED opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.