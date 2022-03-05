Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 627.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.