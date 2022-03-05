ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

ReneSola stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 948,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

ReneSola announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

