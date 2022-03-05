Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.45) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.56).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 459.20 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 567.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 34.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

