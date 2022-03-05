Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.49) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.46).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

PRVB stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $375.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.68. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

