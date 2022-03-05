Research Analysts Set Expectations for Anaplan, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaplan in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anaplan by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 380,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Anaplan by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

