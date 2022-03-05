Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mosaic (MOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mosaic (NYSE: MOS):

3/1/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

1/14/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $50.00.

1/4/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mosaic stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. 17,975,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

