Reviewing LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

LAIX has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LAIX and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 91.15%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than LAIX.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -9.03% N/A -12.36% Arco Platform -12.40% -6.21% -2.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LAIX and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $149.06 million 1.53 -$60.51 million ($0.24) -19.21 Arco Platform $194.47 million 2.75 $3.26 million ($0.43) -41.16

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LAIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About LAIX

LAIX, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet. The company was founded by Yi Wang, Zheren Hu and Hui Lin in September 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

