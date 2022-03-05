Revlon (NYSE:REV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.
REV opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.72. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Revlon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.
