Revlon (NYSE:REV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

REV opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.72. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revlon by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Revlon by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Revlon by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

