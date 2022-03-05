Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Purchases 56,300 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

RVMD traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $17.31. 500,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,229. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

