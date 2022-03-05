Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. 1,307,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.