Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 519,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,645. The firm has a market cap of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

