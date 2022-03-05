RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

