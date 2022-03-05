RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.