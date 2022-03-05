RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

RIV stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

