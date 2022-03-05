Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Plans Dividend of $1.01

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Rocket Companies to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 56,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.