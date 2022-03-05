Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.83.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
