Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 123.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

