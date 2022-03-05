Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,540. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

