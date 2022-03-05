Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

Romeo Power stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $2,538,750.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock worth $7,196,933. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Romeo Power by 106.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after buying an additional 3,901,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 788.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

