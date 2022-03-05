Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their not rated rating on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.69.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

NYSE RMO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94. Romeo Power has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.61.

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $2,538,750.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 227.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 376,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 25.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 102,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 9,121.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 660,859 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.