Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

EXE opened at C$7.61 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.41. The firm has a market cap of C$681.57 million and a P/E ratio of 58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

