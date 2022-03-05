Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $47.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JAMF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

JAMF stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $423,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jamf by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

