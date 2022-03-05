Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,231 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Ensign Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

