Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $5.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $654.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

