Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target to $5.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paysafe by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,577 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter worth about $26,350,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 3,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,583 shares during the period. Finally, Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,139,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

